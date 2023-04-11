OPPD announces the North Omaha Station Peregrine Falcons are expecting and you can watch the nest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from OPPD, Lewis and Clark (the falcon couple) are expanding their family.

The release continues:

The birds of prey typically lay up to four eggs a year, and that’s the number of eggs spotted in the falcon nest over the past couple of weeks at North Omaha Station. Observers saw the first egg April 1. A second egg arrived April 3. Another egg arrived April 5. Clark laid her fourth egg April 8.

Peregrine falcon chicks take about 33 days to hatch. Once here, they will feed and grow until they take their first steps and flights beyond the box. You and your viewers or readers can watch it all via their live webcam. Read more about OPPD’s falcon box and its residents on OPPDTheWire.com

A little more background for you on the couple’s previous chicks… Clark laid four eggs last year, and two females survived – Thunder and Lightning. They raised four chicks in 2021 — three males named Watt, Ohm, and Ampere and a female named Volta. And they had three chicks in 2020, daughters Storm and Flicker, and a son named Flash.

