Ornate box turtle named Nebraska's new official state reptile Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska now has a state reptile!

On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as the official state reptile during a ceremony that was hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) at Schramm Education Center.

Students attending the ceremony participated in a live turtle exploration activity led by Monica Macoubrie, a wildlife specialist with NGPC.

“Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and their habitats,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ornate box turtles are especially popular here in the Good Life. Thank you to Nebraska Game and Parks for educating the next generation about our state’s rich biodiversity. I’m excited to designate the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile!”

According to a press release from the governor's office, the ornate box turtle lives in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It's one of 48 species of reptiles, including eight other turtle species, 10 lizard species, and 29 snake species, that live in the state.

While most of Nebraska's turtle species reside in water at least some of the time, the ornate box turtle is a land turtle. The species is most often found in short, mixed or tallgrass prairies in the Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska counties.

The ornate box turtle is named after its single hinge shell in which the turtle can nearly completely enclose its body to escape predators.

Visit this website to learn more about the turtle and other reptiles living in Nebraska.

