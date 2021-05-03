Over 400 lbs of marijuana discovered during I-80 traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Florida man was arrested Friday after Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers discovered more than 400 lbs of marijuana hidden inside ATMs, a safe and a tote during an I-80 traffic stop.

A trooper saw a Mercedes Sprinter van fail to signal a turn while exiting I-80 at the Giltner Interchange, at mile marker 324.

During the traffic stop, a NSP K9 detected a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a plastic tote containing packages of marijuana. Additionally, there were 14 ATMs and a large safe inside the van.

Both NSP and the Grand Island Fire Department opened all 14 ATMs revealing full packages of marijuana.

The total weight of the marijuana was 426 lbs.

Troopers also found about $9,000 in a duffel bag.

Thirty-six-year-old Gilbert Fernandez of Cooper City, FL was arrested for possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.

Fernandez was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

