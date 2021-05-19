Parent company of Baker’s announces end to in-store mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Kroger, the parent company of Baker’s grocery stores, customers and most employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks starting on Thursday.

The decision comes after guidance from the CDC, feedback from Kroger’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins, employees and customers.

Based on that, the following will occur at Kroger-owned stores:

Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline .

. Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.

Associates in our pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

We request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

And we will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.

Kroger said enhanced cleaning and physical distancing will still be implemented and that employees will be offered a one-time payment of $100 payment for being fully vaccinated.

The company added that many of its pharmacies are still accepting walk-in vaccination appointments.

