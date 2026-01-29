Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PAY IT FORWARD: Bellevue teachers receive $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Malynda Olson & Theresa Grove, Bellevue teachers who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominators, shared with us, “Ms. Grove and I teach Special Education and 3 of the lowest Math classes available to our students. However, we often use our own money to purchase more resources. We would like to put the money towards purchasing Teacher Paid Teachers to help support our students and their classroom experience."

Congrats to Ms. Olson and Ms. Grove and Bellevue West High School!

