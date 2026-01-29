Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PAY IT FORWARD: Boys Town teacher receives $500 check

Congratulations to Tom Peterson, Omaha teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Tom Peterson, Omaha teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominators, Misty & Jeff shared with us, “Without a doubt one of the most caring, patient, dedicated teachers out there. Mr. Peterson has an incredible ability to connect and teach students, never judging and focusing on the positive strengths of every student. Mr. Peterson goes above and beyond to meet the education needs of every student. Mr. Peterson is wonderful to work with, professional and kind. With over 25 yrs of teaching, Mr. Peterson has been able to teach hundreds of children leaving positive impacts for students to remember forever. “

