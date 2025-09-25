PAY IT FORWARD: Council Bluffs teacher at Heartland Christian School receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Kendra Johnson, Council Bluffs teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us herself, “This will be my first year at Heartland, and they don't have as many funds as public schools do to help with supplies for classrooms. I could greatly benefit as a Pay It Forward recipient because it will 100% go towards classroom materials needed for this upcoming school year.”

Congrats to Kendra Johnson and Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs!

