PAY IT FORWARD: Gretna teacher receives $500 check

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) – Congratulations to Christine Swantek, Gretna teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us:

“Ms Swantek deserves this award because she goes above and beyond to make learning meaningful and enjoyable. She has a unique ability to make business and financial literacy come alive in the classroom, creating lessons that are not only educational but also engaging and fun. Outside of class, she dedicates countless hours to her students and to FBLA. She stays late to help us perfect presentations, gives up weekends to chaperone events, and will her own money to make sure we have the materials we need to succeed (and even some snacks). Her dedication has helped me gain a deeper understanding of real world financial concepts that will benefit us beyond high school.

She is a mentor who genuinely cares about her students growth and success. She encourages us to challenge ourselves and celebrates our achievements. This reward would help her bring even more to our classroom, and can help send students to our FBLA competitions. She truly embodies what it means to be an outstanding educator.”

Congrats to Christine Swantek and Class!

