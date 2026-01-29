PAY IT FORWARD: Millard first grade teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Haley Spreitzer, Millard teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.
As the nominator, Emma Decker shared with us:
Miss Spreitzer has been a driving force in so many of her student's education for the past 2 years. This year she will be in 1st grade and there are many new items she needs to supply her classroom, given she was previously in 5th grade. She creates a cozy and welcoming environment for kids who have difficult home lives and allows them to take a break and enjoy life at school. I have watched her grow as a teacher and friend - there is no one more deserving.