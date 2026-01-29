PAY IT FORWARD: Ops teacher at Skinner Elementary School receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Karrie Seibel, an Omaha teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

The nominators shared with us, “I would like to nominate my son's 5th grade teacher, Ms. Seibel, for the Pay It Forward Award. She is the kind of teacher every parent hopes their child will have, patient, passionate, and deeply devoted to her students. From day one, Ms. Seibel has gone above and beyond for her classroom. She doesn't just teach; she advocates, encourages, and protects. She sees each child for who they are and meets them where they're at. My son is autistic, and the way she supports him, with patience, empathy, and genuine understanding, has made a huge difference in both his confidence and his experience at school. She creates a space where he feels safe, valued, and included, and that is something I will forever appreciate. What sets her apart is her heart. She loves her students like they're her own, showing up for them not just academically but emotionally. She recognizes their strengths, helps them through their challenges, and celebrates their individuality. Even on the tough days, she remains steady, compassionate, and committed. Her impact extends far beyond the classroom. She communicates openly with families, partners with parents, and continuously looks for ways to support each child's growth. You can feel how much she cares in every conversation and every action. Teachers like Ms. Seibel don't just make a difference, they change lives. She pours herself into her work, and her students thrive because of it. I am incredibly grateful for all she has done for my sons and their classmates. She is more than deserving of this award, and I can't imagine a better person to honor."

Congrats to Karrie Seibel and Skinner Elementary School!

