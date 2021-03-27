Pharmacies can start vaccinating anyone 18+ starting Monday

LINCOLN, NE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program can start vaccinating residents 18 and older if they have enough vaccine supplies on hand. Those under the age of 55 who want to get vaccinated are encouraged to call eligible pharmacies to check on supplies and availability to register for a vaccine. Walmart, Kohlls and Hy-Vee have online registration portals to be able to see if appointments at participating locations have available vaccines.

Here is the complete notice from DHHS and the participating pharmacies:

LINCOLN – With a number of Nebraska’s pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, starting Monday, March 29 these entities will be able to vaccinate residents 18 and older. These sites are all accessible to the public and still vaccinating individuals in the current priority phase, 2A to include 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers in healthcare, EMS, first responders, teachers K-12, grocery workers, public transit workers, law enforcement, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and corrections officers/staff.

Doses available at pharmacy locations are in addition to the state's weekly allocation of first and second doses being administered by Nebraska's 19 local health departments. Some parts of the state are already vaccinating younger ages and can decrease the age to ensure that schedules remain full. State Directed Health Measure (DHM) changes that will go into effect Monday, March 29 at 12:00 a.m. consist of the following changes to the Federal Retail Pharmacy program requirements:

Removing the targeted age groups and critical infrastructure worker criteria, Retail Pharmacy Program partners criteria will be adjusted to allow them to vaccinate anyone 18 and older

Removing the requirement for Retail Pharmacy Program partners to coordinating scheduling with their respective local health departments and use the state designated COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling system.

While more pharmacies could become eligible in the future, the full list of pharmacies is as follows:

113 South 4th St., Albion NE 68620 – Wells Drug



2409 Box Butte Ave., Alliance NE 69301 – Alliance Community Pharmacy

1401 Silver St., Ashland NE 68003 – Ashland Pharmacy Inc.

501 Court St., Beatrice NE 68310 – Clabaugh Pharmacy

1882 Holly St., Blair NE 68008 – Walmart

510 Linden St., Chadron NE 69337 – Walmart

818 E 23 RD St., Columbus NE 68601 – Walmart

1800 E 29 TH St., Crete NE 68333 – Walmart

1003 S Main St. Ste 2, Emerson NE 68733 – Emerson Apothecary

2831 Highway 15, Fairbury NE 68352 – Walmart

3010 E 23 RD St., Fremont NE 68025 – Walmart

1014 G St., Geneva NE 68361 – Weaver Pharmacy

1021 W 14 TH , Hastings NE 68901 – Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy

3803 Osborn Dr., W Hastings NE 68901 – Walmart

2706 2 ND Ave. Ste A, Kearney NE 68847 – Medicap Pharmacy #8342

5411 2 ND Ave., Kearney NE 68847 – Walmart

133 S 7 TH St., Loup City NE 68853 – Loup City RX Shoppe

200 Frontier St., Lexington NE 68850 – Walmart

1902 W B St., McCook NE 69001 – Walmart

2101 S 11 TH St., Nebraska City NE 68410 – Walmart

2400 W Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk NE 68701 – Walmart

1401 S Dewey St., North Platte NE 69101 – Walmart

201 Pony Express Lane, Ogallala NE 69153 – Walmart

15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118 – Medicine Man Pharmacy

710 West Center Road, Omaha NE 68106 – Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC

825 North 90 th St., Omaha NE 68114 – ViaRx

317 East Douglas St., O’Neill NE 68763 – O’Neill Family Pharmacy

3322 Ave. I, Scottsbluff NE 69361 – Walmart

1601 Cornhusker Dr., South Sioux City NE 68776 – Walmart

803 Providence Road Ste 101, Wayne NE 68787 – Providence Medical Center

1024 Ave. E Ste 100, Pender NE 68791 – Wisner Apothecary

101 E David Dr., York NE 68467 – Walmart

Recently Added Pharmacies

2510 Bellevue Md. Ctr. Dr. Ste 100, Bellevue NE 68123 – The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy

422 5 TH St., David City NE 68632 – David City Discount Pharmacy

115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island NE 68803 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

500 N Hastings Ave., Hastings NE 68901 – Keith’s Drive In Drug

1221 N Cotner Blvd. Ste 1, Lincoln NE 68505 (Relycare Pharmacy)

5010 O St., Lincoln NE 68510 (Hy-Vee Pharmacy)

5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

1000 South 178 th St., Omaha NE 68118 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198 – Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center

2915 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68105 – Kohll's Rx

1429 M St., Ord NE 68862 – Anderson Pharmacy

11650 S. 73 RD St., Papillion NE 68046 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

412 S 13th St. Ste. A, Tekamah NE 68061 – Tekamah Drug Company

Opening up the age range for this program allows Nebraskans to visit a pharmacy anywhere regardless of jurisdiction and speeds up vaccination efforts across the state. For example, if a resident in one district wants to schedule an appointment for vaccination in another county that has availability, they can. Those interested in being vaccinated should check with surrounding pharmacies for scheduling ability as allocations and availability may differ based on demand.

Walmart [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] , Kohll’s [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] and Hy-Vee [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] are among pharmacies in Nebraska that currently have public scheduling portals. Individuals can also register on the state site, at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] . Registration for a COVID-19 vaccine allows individuals to receive updates, scheduling information and follow-up reminders about vaccination, as supplies are made available in their area. Pharmacies are to coordinate with their local health department to help ensure doses are distributed appropriately to currently eligible populations, as supplies are available.