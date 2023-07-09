Pillen leaves for first trade mission, destination Vietnam

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Jim Pillen is leading his first trade mission, visiting Vietnam with a goal of growing trade with a country that already buys almost $1 billion in Nebraska goods.

The weeklong visit, announced Friday, began Sunday.

“Vietnam is an important and growing export market for Nebraska processed feed like corn gluten, soybean meal and distillers grains,” Pillen said in a press release.

The trip includes stops at a large grocery/distribution center, meetings with Vietnamese trade officials and a visit to the Vietnam University of Agriculture.

Total Nebraska exports to Vietnam from Nebraska exceeded $946 million, according to 2021 data. The country buys a significant quantity of dairy products, eggs, dry edible beans and beef from Nebraska.

Others on the trip include Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton and Chancellor Joanne Li of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, along with representatives of ag-related businesses and academic and government institutions.

