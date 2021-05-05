Planning commission votes against permit for solar farm

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A local planning commission has voted against issuing a permit to allow Nebraska's first solar power plant to be built just southwest of Omaha.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that the Sarpy County Planning Commission voted Monday 5-1 against the permit, which will still ultimately be decided by the Sarpy County Board.

Omaha Public Power District revealed last month that it had signed a contract to build the huge bank of solar panels on 500 acres in eastern Nebraska south of Yutan.

The County Board isn’t bound by the planning commission’s vote and is scheduled to take up the issue next Tuesday. Several planning commission members said they felt the process to build the solar farm was being rushed.

