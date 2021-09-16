Plant to pretreat animal fats for renewable fuel industry

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (AP) — Construction is starting on a Nebraska plant that will pretreat animal fat for eventual conversion into renewable diesel fuel.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the JST Global facility is a joint venture between Tyson Foods’ and Jacob Stern & Sons. It will be built on 6.5 acres next to Tyson’s flagship beef plant in Dakota City and will complement a similar JST plant in Houston. It will employ 22 people, including management and operations.

Construction begins this week, with plans to have it up and running by the end of 2022.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.