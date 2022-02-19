Police investigating after racist graffiti found in Lincoln school

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating after staff discovered racist graffiti in hallways and bathrooms of a Lincoln middle school.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that graffiti — scrawled words and images in pencil — was found three different times this week inside Dawes Middle School in northeast Lincoln.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil described the graffiti as depicting “racially hateful themes,” but declined to reveal the words or describe the drawings.

Principal Liz Miller sent a message to parents Friday morning saying the school is working with police and the school district’s security team to try to find out who scrawled the graffiti.

