Police: Kearney business owner killed by runaway bulldozer

Caterpillar Bulldozer
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 03, 2022
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Kearney business owner died after being run over by a runaway bulldozer at a Kearney auto engine manufacturing business.

The Kearney Hub reports that police were called Wednesday morning to BluePrint Engines on the eastern edge of Kearney for reports of an injury accident. Arriving first responders found Ron Blessing injured and learned he had been run over by the bulldozer he had been driving.

Blessing was taken by ambulance to a Kearney hospital, where he died. Blessing was the owner of Blessing Construction of Kearney. Police say the bulldozer continued on unmanned after the accident and was found a quarter-mile from the accident site in a ditch.

No one else was injured.

