Police looking for man who went missing on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing on Tuesday. Mark Clardy was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs.

Here's what we know from police

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing person named Mark Clardy.

According to police, Clardy was last seen at his residence in the area of 192nd & F Street around 11:30 when he left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback, Nebraska plate WGF 152.

No one has seen or heard from him. Clardy was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs.

An emergency ping from his phone last placed its location near Interstate 80 and Mahoney State Park on 06 DEC 22 at 1730 hours.

Anyone with information should call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at (402) 444-6000.

