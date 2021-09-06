President Biden approves Nebraska disaster declaration for July severe storms

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — In a news release on Monday, The White House said that President Joe Biden, "declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Nebraska and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and straight-line winds from July 9 to July 10, 2021."

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and straight-line winds in the counties of Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington, and York.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Robert Haywood as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments. FEMA News Desk

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.