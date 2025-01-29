Watch Now
Processing operations now restored at Douglas County Treasurer's Office

A statewide outage, according to a statement from Treasurer John Ewing, kept workers from being able to process payments in-office for things like registrations, renewals and taxes on Tuesday.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, neighbors in Douglas County who needed to register a new vehicle, renew their registration, and pay vehicle or real property taxes in-office, were out of luck.

  • A technical issue impacted treasurers' offices across Nebraska, as the mail, paying online or by drop box remained as options.
  • Wednesday morning, in a statement from Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, 3 News Now was informed that "Motor vehicle transaction processing has been restored, and all systems are fully operational."
  • Douglas County Treasurer Customer Service Centers are located here at 4606 N 56th Street, Suite 102; 4202 S 50th Street; 411 N 84th Street; 15335 W Maple Road, Suite 102 and 5730 S. 144th Street.

