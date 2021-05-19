Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prosecutor says video, DNA will be key at Iowa slaying trial

items.[0].image.alt
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.
Poweshiek County Emergency Mgmt
File
Mollie Tibbets: New details emerge in case of missing college student
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:15:30-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says video, DNA analysis and a partial confession will be critical to proving a farm laborer stabbed a University of Iowa student to death while she was out for a run in 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts' death.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors in his opening statement Wednesday that a homeowner’s surveillance video shows Bahena Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu apparently circling Tibbets on July 18, 2018, in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. He says blood found in the trunk of that vehicle matches Tibbetts’ DNA.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018