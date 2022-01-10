RAGBRAI names new director of operations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s well-known statewide bicycling event has a new director of operations.

RAGBRAI, short for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, on Monday announced the hiring of Matt Phippen to lead the organization that claims to host the “oldest, largest and longest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world.”

Phippen has a long association with RAGBRAI, starting in 1990 when his family hosted riders in his front yard.

He has been a rider and also served as a vendor, on a town planning committee, and as a sponsor and pre-ride adviser.

