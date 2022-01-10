Watch
RAGBRAI names new director of operations

Charlie Neibergall/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cyclist rides down a county road during the Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, Wednesday, July 25, 2007, near Hampton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
RAGBRAI Bike Ride
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 18:33:39-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s well-known statewide bicycling event has a new director of operations.

RAGBRAI, short for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, on Monday announced the hiring of Matt Phippen to lead the organization that claims to host the “oldest, largest and longest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world.”

Phippen has a long association with RAGBRAI, starting in 1990 when his family hosted riders in his front yard.

He has been a rider and also served as a vendor, on a town planning committee, and as a sponsor and pre-ride adviser.

