Rep. Don Bacon says ice just following law, but law should change

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul continue to speak out against the tactics of ICE and Border Patrol in their cities. Citizens have protested what they say are aggressive federal immigration raids. Last Sunday, a group of protesters interrupted a service at a church where one of the pastors works for ICE.

Rep. Bacon on Minneapolis ICE Protests: 'Protesters Lost Credibility'

KMTV asked Nebraska Representative Don Bacon if he approves of how federal agents are operating in the Twin Cities.

"By and large, I think the protesters are the real issue here. Going into a church was wrong. They lost a lot of credibility this past week," Bacon said.

ICE officers can now enter homes without warrants signed by judges. The change was made in May but first reported this week by the Associated Press.

Bacon says he disagrees and thinks that officers should have a judge-signed warrant. He says that ICE agents are just enforcing the law but Congress needs to change the laws.

"We should have a little more humanity and understand that we've got people who have been here illegally for 10 years, in some cases they're working. We've got to come up with something better than we have right now," Bacon said.

Bacon is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Dignity Act 2025, which would give legal status to immigrants in the U.S. who currently don't have it.

