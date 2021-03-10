Ricketts backs effort to permanently allow carry-out alcohol

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has endorsed a bill that would make permanent his emergency order to let restaurants offer alcohol with takeout orders during the pandemic.

The governor’s comments came one day after lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval. Ricketts said the pandemic has demonstrated that such regulations aren't necessary and provide no public benefit. Sen. Suzanne Geist, the bill’s sponsor, says she introduced it to help local businesses recover some of the revenue they lost due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions.

The bill could still be tweaked to address concerns raised by some senators.

