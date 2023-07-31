Scooter's Coffee named title sponsor of Frisco Bowl

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scooter’s Coffee will be the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl college football bowl game, per a new multi-year agreement announced Monday in Frisco, Texas. Beginning with this year’s game, the official bowl name will be the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.

The 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will be played Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and will be televised on ESPN. The participating teams will be announced in early December.

“We are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl. Their focus on people and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a positive and memorable postseason college football experience for traveling teams, fans and the local community,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl.

