Scooter's Coffee relocates headquarters to northwest Omaha as company continues to grow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday it has relocated its Omaha headquarters with the goal of enhancing collaboration and innovation.

The coffee shop is fast approaching 1,000 stores by 2024.

The new headquarters is located on the fourth floor of 11808 Miracle Hills Drive.

“As Scooter’s Coffee continues its commitment to intentional growth, it’s critical to keep our core values of integrity, love, humility and courage at the heart of what we do,” said Mikala Friedrich, Vice President of Human Resources at Scooter’s Coffee. “Collaboration, connections and our working relationships form a foundation of trust that inspires our employees to thrive, innovate and propel Scooter’s Coffee forward.”

Scooter’s Coffee’s former headquarters on Sapp Brothers Drive will still be open to support the Harvest Roasting section of the company.

