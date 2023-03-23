Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Scott Frost’s success as a football coach at the University of Nebraska wasn’t a record-breaker, but the sale of his home in South Lincoln was.

Frost’s five-bedroom, eight-garage home in The Ridge neighborhood sold for $3.5 million in late November, according to Lancaster County property records.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

That is the highest price paid for a home in Lincoln since 1997 and is probably an all-time record, according to Kyle Fischer of the Realtors Association of Lincoln.

Fischer said there’s a chance there might have been a private sale — one not listed in the multiple listing service used by Realtors — that was higher, but he was not aware of one.

“Prices in Lincoln overall are at an all-time high,” he said. “This is highest we’ve ever seen.”

The median sale price for an existing home in Lincoln was $259,900 in February, according to MLS records, which was 13% higher than a year ago.

Condos sell for more than $1 million

Fischer said there has been some buzz in the industry over the recent sale of at least three condominiums in downtown Lincoln for more than $1 million each.

MLS records show 2022 was a banner year for sales in the Capital City, with four homes selling for $1.9 million or higher.

Frost, a star quarterback for NU and national coach of the year prior to being hired at Nebraska, had 16 wins and 31 losses in nearly five seasons as coach of the Huskers.

He was fired in September after a stunning loss to Georgia Southern. But he left with a $16.4 million buyout of his contract, according to wowt.com.

In December, the Arizona Republic reported that Frost and his wife had purchased a home in the Phoenix area for $5.4 million.

The sale of his home in Lincoln went largely unnoticed, except in real estate circles.

The home did earn some publicity in June 2018 — three months after Frost purchased it. That’s when burglars made off with some Oregon Ducks football helmets, signed photographs and five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. Three people were ultimately arrested, the paper reported.

The sale of his home was recorded Nov. 21 to the Chance Dudley Trust, but the owner was listed in county records as Lincoln lawyer and former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning as trustee.

Bruning, as well as the Realtor who listed Frost’s home, declined to comment Wednesday. Frost retains ownership of a Nebraska home on a sandpit lake in the Ashland area.

Record price in Omaha is $6.5 million

Fischer said that MLS records for the Great Plains region indicated that at least two home sales in Omaha topped $3.5 million in the past five years.

The record price paid for a home in Omaha?

MLS records, going back to 1997, indicated that it was a home in the Fairacres neighborhood in central Omaha, purchased by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts. The 19-room, 17,232-square-foot home, which sits on nearly four acres, sold for $6.5 million in 1999, according to Douglas County property records.

