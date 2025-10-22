Sen. Pete Ricketts calls for market-based solutions over Argentine beef imports

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson talked to Senator Pete Ricketts on Wednesday. He said he wants what he called market-based solutions to slow the rising cost of beef.

He also shared this statement:

“This administration’s efforts to encourage Americans to consume more beef and expand grazing on federal lands are welcome. This helps Nebraska. We should be working on market-based solutions. Moving to import more Argentine beef at this time will set farmers and ranchers back. I urge the administration to reconsider its plans.”

This comes a day after the leader of the Nebraska Farm Bureau called Trump's idea to import beef from Argentina a head-scratcher.

"That ultimately lowers the cattle price of our physical cattle as well, and that's pretty problematic," said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Sen. Ricketts took questions on Wednesday during his weekly press call. Here is what he had to say in response to reporter Molly Hudson's questions.

Sen. Pete Ricketts discusses beef prices in weekly press call

As far as what is next, it's unclear when or if at all the U.S. will actually import beef from Argentina.