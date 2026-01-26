Several school districts have a delayed start on Monday, January 26

Due to the cold, several schools are having delayed starts. Most of these are in southeast Nebraska. No school in Douglas, Sarpy, or Iowa are on a delayed start. All schools have a two-hour delay, unless stated otherwise.



Ashland-Greenwood (10 am start)

Auburn

Falls City

Mead

Nebraska City

Peru State College (10 am start)

Plattsmouth

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca

Wahoo

Yutan (10 am start)

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.