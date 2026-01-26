Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several school districts have a delayed start on Monday, January 26

All Omaha metro schools are going to school on time
Due to the cold, several schools are having delayed starts. Most of these are in southeast Nebraska. No school in Douglas, Sarpy, or Iowa are on a delayed start. All schools have a two-hour delay, unless stated otherwise.

  • Ashland-Greenwood (10 am start)
  • Auburn
  • Falls City
  • Mead
  • Nebraska City
  • Peru State College (10 am start)
  • Plattsmouth
  • Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca
  • Wahoo
  • Yutan (10 am start)

