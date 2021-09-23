Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lincoln Police say sexual assault survivors group defrauded of around $10,000

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
File
scam-generic-phones
Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 16:54:42-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police are investigating after an organization that supports survivors of sexual assault was defrauded out of more than $10,000. The organizers of the “kNOw More” campaign reported the fraud to police on Wednesday.

The group raised $10,960 selling T-shirts after an alleged sexual assault at the Nebraska-Lincoln campus in August.

Officer Erin Spilker said someone claiming to be a member of the advocacy group Voices of Hope emailed the shop where the T-shirts were printed. The money was then wired to an account mentioned in the email.

Spilker said the perpetrator used an email that was not affiliated with Voices of Hope when contacting the T-shirt company.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018