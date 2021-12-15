Siena Francis House opens community warming center during Wednesday's wind

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Those without housing will have a warm and dry place to go during the severe weather forecast for Wednesday, thanks to the Siena Francis House's community warming center.

Typically, the warming center is open when temperatures are at or below 20 degrees. The Siena Francis House cited the High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service and will open the warming center for future weather advisories and wind warnings.

The warming center will also provide access to basic needs, such as showers, warm clothes, food and of course shelter for individuals "who are experiencing a housing crisis and are not checked into an emergency shelter or other program," per a press release from the Siena Francis House.

The warming center has a capacity of 41 and is located at 1702 Nicholas Street.

The Siena Francis House said to call 402-341-1821 and press the “ * ” key for further information.

