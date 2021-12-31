Solid waste collection suspended in Omaha due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Public Works Department announced that solid waste collections are suspended Friday due to inclement weather and safety concerns.

The suspension is only for residential locations in Friday's service area where recycling and garbage have not been collected yet. Friday's collections will resume Monday.

Residents in Friday's area that have not had their garbage or recycling picked up yet are asked to make sure their carts are set out by 6 a.m. for collection starting Monday, Jan. 3.

While there may be some delays, collections for next week are scheduled for their normal day of collection.

If a resident has a missed collection, they should leave their cart out and FCC Environmental Services Nebraska will return to collect in areas that may have been missed.

Report any missed collections to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Residents can sign up for notifications of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to this website.

Visit the solid waste website here.

