South Dakota hotel owner wants to ban Native Americans from property

Tribal Police
Kristi Eaton/AP
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)
Tribal Police
Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 20:17:09-04

RAPID CITY, South Dakota (AP) — A social media post from an owner of a hotel in western South Dakota is attempting to ban Native Americans from the property following a weekend shooting drew quick condemnation from the leader of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the city’s mayor.

Connie Uhre, one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel, said in a Facebook post Sunday that she cannot allow a Native American to enter her business following a shooting at the hotel early Saturday. Police say both the victim, who survived, and the suspect are Native American.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier and Mayor Steve Allender both condemned Connie Uhre's post, with Allender calling it unlawful and heartless.

