South Omaha ready to use American Rescue Plan money for community projects

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A diverse group of nonprofits and for-profit businesses in South Omaha met Wednesday to send a message to Nebraska Legislators: they’re ready to use American Rescue Plan money for community projects.

The money is part of $325 million in COVID relief, or ARPA money, approved for North and South Omaha by the legislature last year.

Cesar Garcia with Canopy South said these projects are ready to go and next up — taking it to state senators.

"The next step for us is (to) work really closely with the state senators and let them know we are ready,” he said. “That we have the capacity, we have the expertise, and we have the talent and the trust of the community and a proven record that we can fulfill the proposed projects.”

State senators held a town hall in North Omaha earlier this month. One has not been scheduled for South Omaha. Projects in both areas have been recommended for funding.

The final go-ahead has to come from the state legislature. That bill is still being worked on and the federal funding needs to be spent by 2026.

