State Senator McKeon steps down before expulsion vote over staffer allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — State Senator Dan McKeon announced his resignation from the Nebraska Legislature Tuesday, just minutes before lawmakers were set to vote on a resolution to expel him over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

McKeon is alleged to have inappropriately touched a legislative staffer last year. Floor debate was scheduled to begin today after the Legislature filed a resolution to pursue McKeon's expulsion.

However, McKeon spoke moments before the vote could be taken, announcing his decision to step down.

"With deep prayer and careful discernment I've come to the decision that I am resigning my position at this time. I do so with appreciation for this body and profound gratitude for the people of Nebraska whom I have been honored to serve," McKeon said.

Following McKeon's resignation, the resolution to expel him was immediately dropped by the Legislature.

