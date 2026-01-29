Student struck by car during walkout at Fremont High School

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — A student was struck by a vehicle during a demonstration outside Fremont High School on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. during a non-school sponsored, student-led walkout in front of the school along Lincoln Avenue, according to Fremont police and school officials.

"At one point, a few students entered the street. One student was hit by a car that stopped in front of the crowd and then began moving," Fremont Public Schools said in a statement.

School administrators were supervising the demonstration to ensure students remained safe and peaceful. The Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department responded to the scene.

"We value our relationship with our first responders and their help today. We will continue to work together to keep our students and community safe," said Dr. Brad Dahl, superintendent.

Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing. The condition of the injured student has not been released.

Fremont Public Schools said it will continue working with students, staff and families to maintain safe, secure and respectful learning environments.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.