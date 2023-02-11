Suspect arrested after striking Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, arrested an Omaha man early this morning following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit.

At 11:15 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that OPD’s Able 1 was tracking a suspected stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, that had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa, said NSP. At 11:35 p.m., Able 1 pilots directed troopers to a residence near 99th and Park Drive, where two troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

According to NSP, when the troopers arrived at the residence, the driver of the Silverado accelerated, drove through the yard, struck a trooper’s cruiser, and fled. The trooper was not seriously injured, but the impact disabled the cruiser. After confirming the trooper was not seriously injured, the other trooper began pursuing the Silverado, said NSP.

As the vehicle fled, Omaha police were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The Silverado came to a stop near an apartment complex near 96th and Nina when the driver fled on foot. OPD officers were able to locate the driver and take him into custody around midnight. The Silverado was confirmed stolen.

The driver, Darrell Boyer, 29, of Omaha, was lodged in Douglas County Jail for assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.