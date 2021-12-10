Watch
Teen charged with teacher's murder seek trial as juvenile

AP
This photo provided by the Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department shows Nohema Graber. Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department via AP)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:32:18-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The attorney for an Iowa teenager charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his high school Spanish teacher has asked a judge to try him as a juvenile and not as an adult as prosecutors plan.

If convicted as a juvenile, the teen could be released in less than 24 months, something prosecutors said would not serve the interests of the community.

Miller's attorney says he's 16 and has no prior court involvement. Both underage suspects are charged in the killing their high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in Fairfield in early November. They have pleaded not guilty.

