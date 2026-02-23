Terrence 'Bud' Crawford issued traffic citation Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Terrence 'Bud' Crawford was issued a traffic citation Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, it happened at 2:37 p.m. The officer says he saw Crawford driving southbound on 14th Street coming from I-480 at speeds more than 50 miles per hour.

The officer who stopped him says he went through a solid red light at 14th and Capitol Avenue, and then a second one at Dodge Street after coming to a complete stop, and then proceeding once traffic was clear. He was stopped going eastbound on 8th Street.

After stopping Crawford, the officer says he questioned him on the two red lights. The report says Crawford responded, saying he was on his way to watch his son wrestle at the state championships at the CHI Health Center. The officer noted in the report that the match was scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

