One dead, two injured in shooting late Sunday; police searching for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one and injured two others, according to Omaha Police.

Officers working off-duty at Jet Sports Bar at 7440 North 30th Street requested more officers around 11:50 p.m. after an unknown suspect fired a gun.

Vincent Burns, 20, was struck by gunfire. Crews attempted CPR on Burns but he later died at Nebraska Medical Center.

Two others were injured and treated at hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.