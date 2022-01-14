Three Omaha councilmembers join state lawsuit against mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release on Friday, Omaha City Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe joined the Nebraska Attorney General’s lawsuit seeking to stop enforcement of the Omaha mask mandate.

According to the release, "They filed as Intervenor Plaintiffs in the legal action filed by the Attorney General. The Councilmembers’ action only pertains to Defendant Dr. Lindsay Huse."

On Wednesday, Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit on behalf of state health officials seeking an injunction that would stop Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse from enforcing a mask mandate that went into effect on Wednesday.

"Regardless of your opinion on masks, the Councilmembers believe this kind of government overreach should concern everyone," read the press release.

