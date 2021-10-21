Thurston County Sheriff’s leading investigation into fatal crash involving NSP investigator

WALTHILL, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), it has requested the assistance of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a crash involving an NSP investigator and a pedestrian who died.

The NSP said, “The incident occurred this morning at approximately 5:08 a.m., when an NSP investigator was traveling southbound on Highway 77. The investigator was on duty and driving an unmarked NSP vehicle. As the vehicle was approximately one mile north of Walthill, it struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Highway 77.”

NSP said the investigator immediately called for paramedics but the female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

NSP added, “Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian had left a rural home on the east side of Highway 77, crossed the northbound lane of Highway 77, and was in the southbound lane at the time the collision. No other persons were injured in the incident.”

“We are heartbroken at this tragic incident,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation.”

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary investigating agency. NSP has also asked for the assistance of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in reconstructing “the crash reconstruction aspect of the investigation.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.