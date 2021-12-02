Watch
Tom Osborne urges public to get vaccinated

Former Husker head coach joins fight versus virus
Former Huskers head coach Tom Osborne appeals to Nebraskans to get vaccinated in fight against Covid-19.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 02, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska icon is joining the push to get more people vaccinated.

Former Husker head coach Tom Osborne spoke out yesterday in a video posted by Nebraska Medicine.

He spoke about the wide gap between unvaccinated and vaccinated people who are hospitalized with Covid-19.

"Our hospitals across the state, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, are at their limit. In those hospitals, Nebraska hospitals report unvaccinated Covid patients outnumber those who have been vaccinated 11-to-1,” Osborne said.

“Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is the right thing to do for all Nebraskans."

