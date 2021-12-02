Tom Osborne urges public to get vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska icon is joining the push to get more people vaccinated.

Former Husker head coach Tom Osborne spoke out yesterday in a video posted by Nebraska Medicine.

He spoke about the wide gap between unvaccinated and vaccinated people who are hospitalized with Covid-19.

"Our hospitals across the state, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, are at their limit. In those hospitals, Nebraska hospitals report unvaccinated Covid patients outnumber those who have been vaccinated 11-to-1,” Osborne said.

“Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is the right thing to do for all Nebraskans."

