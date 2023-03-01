Two men killed bald eagle and planned to eat it, Nebraska officials say

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Two 20-year-old Honduran nationals, who both reside in Norfolk, were cited on Tuesday for possession of a dead American Bald Eagle, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s office.

Here's what we know from police:

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle just northwest of the main Wood Duck Recreation Area which is located about three miles southwest of Stanton.

According to authorities, the vehicle was found in a field and it was determined that two men had a dead American Bald Eagle in their possession. The sheriff's office alleges that the two shot and killed the bird in that area and stated they planned on cooking and eating the bird.

Nebraska Game and Parks were contacted and took custody of the eagle and the rifle used to kill the eagle.

The two men were identified as Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez. Hernandez-Tziquin was also cited for having no driver's license.

Police say that more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues.

