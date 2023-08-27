U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a conservative who speaks bipartisan, launches 2024 House bid

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a four-term Republican representing the Omaha area in Congress, announced his re-election bid at a fire union hall Saturday flanked by a pair of Nebraska governors and a fellow member of the House.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., speaks during his campaign kickoff Saturday evening at the Omaha Firefighters Hall. (Courtesy of Bacon campaign)

The retired Air Force brigadier general faces the state’s closest federal races and routinely draws credible Democratic Party foes in Nebraska’s most politically divided congressional district.

Gov. Jim Pillen spoke at the rally, touting Bacon’s conservative beliefs and describing him as a man he trusts. Former Gov. Dave Heineman also spoke, lauding Bacon’s daily work in a district that needs someone who can win close races.

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, a former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, said Bacon has helped show him the ropes in the House. He talked about the respect for Bacon he sees in Washington, D.C., including from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Bacon’s campaign estimated that more than 400 people attended the event.

Two sides of Bacon

Bacon, in an interview before announcing, pitched two sides of his candidacy: a voting record that aligns with House conservatives more than 90% of the time and a willingness to join discussions with Democrats about climate change, youth mental health and other issues that make some in his party squirm.

Rep. Don Bacon, at left, and State Sen. Tony Vargas respond to questions on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, during a debate at the Omaha Press Club. Sponsors were the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and WOWT. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

This week, Bacon defended his belief that life begins at conception and his previous support for a full federal abortion ban, although he acknowledges a ban won’t pass with Democrats in control of the Senate and the White House. He said he didn’t sign on this time because he pursued a clear exception for the life of mother and others disagreed that it needed to be changed.

He said he’s open to a 15-week ban.

“There is a second heartbeat. If you’re a believer in an almighty God that created us and says human life is special and created in his image, if you believe in that, you want to respect it and take action on that,” Bacon said. “I do.”

He touted ratings from Georgetown University and the Common Ground Committee that describe him as a top House Republican at reaching across the aisle. He was one of 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021.

Funding for Omaha area

He spoke Saturday about millions of dollars he has helped secure for Nebraska, including flood-recovery funds for Offutt Air Force Base, money for research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and funds for roads, bridges and broadband.

Shown is the StratCom Gate at Offutt Air Force Base. (Courtesy of Offutt Air Force Base)

He said he takes his “orders” from the voters in a district split fairly evenly among Republicans and Democrats, with a sizable chunk of registered nonpartisans. He said he filters what they want through his “faith, patriotism and conservative values.”

“I just see this divide,” he said. “We’ve got to work together if we want to preserve this country for our kids and grandkids. We can’t be hating on each other. We’re not living up to the greatest country in the world right now.”

Duality of public persona

Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who is running for the seat again, has criticized this duality of Bacon’s public persona. Vargas says Bacon is less centrist than he portrays himself.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speak to a voter in west Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

In a statement from his campaign, Vargas called Bacon “out of touch with hardworking Nebraskans.” He said Bacon voted against “bringing good manufacturing jobs to Nebraska” and against lowering prescription drug costs.

He slammed Bacon for discussing potential tweaks to Social Security and Medicare. Bacon said the country cannot ignore the solvency of these “critical” programs. He said Americans will face less pain if they “shore them up” now instead of waiting.

“Nebraskans deserve a leader who will always put them first, who will work to get rising costs under control, and continue to grow our economy,” Vargas said.

Dems criticize Bacon on abortion, trust

In 2022, Bacon beat Vargas by 2.7 percentage points. That election came just months after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. This time around both are again expected to spend much of their campaigns discussing their differences on abortion rights and restrictions.

Vargas has criticized Bacon as being out of touch with his district on the issue. Most polling in the 2nd District shows majority support for abortion rights. He has said Bacon would end abortion access if he could, with exceptions or not.

State Sen. Tony Vargas campaigns door to door in west Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Bacon has criticized Vargas as unwilling to clarify his abortion stance. Vargas has said he supports a woman’s right to choose, but did not respond when Bacon pressed him repeatedly during debates in 2022 to share what limits Vargas would accept.

Vargas and other Democrats have said Bacon claims credit for bills he voted against, including votes against Democratic efforts to lower prices on insulin and bipartisan efforts to bring more microchip manufacturing back to the U.S.

This week, Bacon highlighted new project possibly headed for the Fremont, Neb., area partly because of federal investments from the new CHIPS for America Act, which is aimed at boosting semiconductor production capacity. Bacon voted against the bill.

In a July 2022 tweet, Bacon wrote that “we need to bring chip production back to the US, but the bill’s cost of $270 BILLION is too much with current prolific spending by this President and a Democrat-run Congress and with a $31 TRILLION national debt.”

Shadow of Trump

Speakers at Saturday’s event barely addressed former President Donald Trump, the indicted favorite for the GOP nomination as president in 2024. Trump has openly tried to recruit primary challengers to Bacon and other Republicans who backed the infrastructure bill.

Bacon endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020. He has said he does not support Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. During and after his town hall this week, he declined to say whether he would support Trump in the general election.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster in Greenwood, Nebraska, in May 2022. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Local Trump supporters are trying to recruit a primary challenger to Bacon. Several buzzed about a potential candidate on the sidelines of last weekend’s Nebraska Republican Party meeting in Norfolk but declined to name anyone.

Bacon has urged Republicans to remember that the 2nd District is different. He outperformed Trump there in 2020. President Joe Biden beat Trump in the 2nd District 52%-45%. Bacon beat nonprofit consultant Kara Eastman 51%-46%.

The Nebraska Legislature shifted the 2nd Congressional District slightly right during the last round of redistricting. They swapped a purpler section of suburban Sarpy County for redder rural and exurban Saunders County.

But Douglas County’s Democrats, especially if they turn out in higher numbers because of Trump, can turn the tide, political observers told the Examiner. Much could depend on whether Trump wins the nomination and how he affects GOP turnout.

