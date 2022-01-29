Watch
Union Pacific announces plans for battery-electric engines

David Boe/AP
FILE - The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz. Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26% by 2030. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 13:15:15-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific says it plans to spend $100 million to buy 20 battery-electric engines within two years.

The railroad company announced Friday the first locomotives will arrive in 2023, with full delivery in 2024.

It plans to test the locomotives at rail yards in Nebraska and California to determine how they operate in cold and warm temperatures.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said in a statement the company is committed to reducing its environmental footprint as it tries to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Progress Rail, a division of Caterpillar, will manufacture the locomotives.

