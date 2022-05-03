Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs extending hours starting May 5

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — All aboard! Starting May 5, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will increase its open hours, adding an additional six hours of public access each week.

According to a press release from the museum, the new hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. To maintain accessibility for at-risk visitors and their families, masks will be required from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

"The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is increasing its open hours, adding an additional six hours of public access each week compared to pre-Pandemic hours offered in 2019.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, starting on Thursday, May 5. To maintain accessibility for our most at-risk visitors and their families, masks are required from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. More information is available at www.uprrmuseum.org.

To celebrate the increase in hours and kick off National Tourism and Travel Week and National Train Day, the museum will host members of Omaha N-Trak Train Club May 5-7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appearing alongside the Museum’s Modern Railroad Exhibit will be a fully operational and landscaped train display depicting typical scenes found in the Midwest. Visitors will also be encouraged to take the throttle and run a train themselves on the specially designed T-Track layout.

The Union Pacific Museum opened on May 10, 2003, in Council Bluffs, historic Mile Zero for UP, to great national fanfare. This museum is operated as a partnership between the City who owns the historic Carnegie Library building, Union Pacific who brought its historic collection, and the nonprofit Union Pacific Museum Association dedicated to sharing American History through the lens of the railroad; connecting generations who have been impacted by Union Pacific.

Almost 20 years later, this one-of-a-kind railroad museum has welcomed more than half a million visitors from all over the world and across the United States. Most recently, the museum was named Best Attraction in Pottawattamie County by the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards. The Union Pacific Railroad Museum continues to offer world class museum experiences reflecting the impact of the railroad on American life today.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is open Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, walk-ins are welcome."

About Union Pacific Railroad Museum

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is housed in a historic Carnegie Library building in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where visitors will discover an extensive compilation of artifacts, photographs, documents, and equipment from more than 150 years of our nation's most ambitious endeavors – including constructing the transcontinental railroad and settling the West. Among the most popular museum exhibits are "America Travels by Rail," which celebrates the height of passenger travel; the Lincoln Collection, featuring artifacts from President Abraham Lincoln's rail car and funeral; and an exhibit that features the technology and innovation that sustain Union Pacific as a railroad industry leader. Our mission is to share American History through the lens of the railroad; connecting generations who have been impacted by Union Pacific.

