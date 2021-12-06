Watch
Union Pacific railroad works to cut its carbon emissions

David Boe/AP
FILE - The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz. Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26% by 2030. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 17:15:18-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26% by 2030.

To do that, the railroad plans to increase the amount of biodiesel it uses to 10% of all the fuel it uses by 2025, and it will continue working to cut fuel consumption by expanding its use of a cruise control system on its locomotives and refurbishing more older locomotives.

Union Pacific officials said the railroad will also work with manufacturers to develop battery-powered locomotives, but it will likely still be several years before those are available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.
