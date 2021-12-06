Union Pacific railroad works to cut its carbon emissions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26% by 2030.

To do that, the railroad plans to increase the amount of biodiesel it uses to 10% of all the fuel it uses by 2025, and it will continue working to cut fuel consumption by expanding its use of a cruise control system on its locomotives and refurbishing more older locomotives.

Union Pacific officials said the railroad will also work with manufacturers to develop battery-powered locomotives, but it will likely still be several years before those are available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.