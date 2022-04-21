Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Union Pacific rate hikes push railroad's Q1 profit up 22%

Union Pacific-Results
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
An American flag is emblazoned on this Union Pacific Railroad locomotive sitting in the Jackson, Miss., terminal rail yard, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Union Pacific hauled in 22% more profit during the first quarter because it charged more and delivered 4% more shipments even as it struggled to clear up congestion along its rail network. The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad said Thursday it earned $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per share. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Union Pacific-Results
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 14:01:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 22% more profit during the first quarter because it charged more and delivered 4% more shipments even as it struggled to clear up congestion along its rail network.

The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad said Thursday it earned $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per share, beating Wall Street expectations. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said the railroad delivered solid financial results but failed to meet customer expectations for service.

Federal regulators plan to hold a hearing next week after several groups of shippers complained about delayed deliveries that disrupted their business.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018