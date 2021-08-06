Watch
University of Nebraska announces new COVID safety protocols

Nati Harnik/AP
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 11:18:16-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska has announced updated coronavirus protocols in response to a rising number of cases in the state and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university says all vaccinated faculty, staff, students and visitors to its campuses are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. University officials say unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks. Masks are required indoors for all people at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

University officials say they strongly recommend vaccinations for everyone affiliated with the university, but won’t require them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
