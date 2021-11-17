UNL leaders announce anti-racism, improved diversity plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism.

The plan includes providing regular anti-racist teaching seminars, reviewing the university's current hiring processes in the context of race and collaborating with Lincoln police to prevent poor treatment of minorities off-campus.

Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker detailed the plan in a campuswide email sent Wednesday. The plan is part of UNL's Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity, which began following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

